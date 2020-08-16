MESSER, Ms. Diana Barkley, 72, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was comforted by her daughters at her side at her time of passing. Diana was born February 23, 1948, in Richmond, Va. She was a 1966 graduate of George Wythe High School. She moved to Nottoway County in 1985 and owned a successful horse farm, Jen-Ab Arabians. In 1992 she began working at Crossroads CSB and maintained a career helping others with intellectual disabilities until she retired in 2018. Diana was preceded in death by her infant children, Anthony and Julie; mother, Willa Webb Barkley; father, George Robert Barkley Sr. She is survived by her daughters, Jenni Schodt (Robert) and Abbi Messer; and her beautiful grandchildren, Kaylee, Alden, Nathaniel and Eliana; brother, George Robert "Bob" Barkley Jr. A memorial service will be planned at a later date and condolences may be left on Abbi's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Nottoway Allies for Paws.
MESSER, DIANA
