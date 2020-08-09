METAUTEN, Ysaira Gregoria, 87, of Henrico County, passed away at Canterbury Rehabilitation Center on August 6, 2020. Known to those who loved her as Tía Isa, Ysaira was a devoted daughter, sister and aunt. She was born in Quemado de Guines, Cuba, on March 12, 1933, the youngest of four children of Cleto Antonino Metauten and Benita Niebla. As a young woman in Cuba, she became a telegraph operator. In 1968, she emigrated to the United States to join her sister, Lidia Medina, in Flushing, Queens, where she was employed at the Electronic Transistor Corporation. In her retirement years, she resided in Sunrise, Florida. Over the course of her life, she would serve her family with love and devotion, offering everyone who knew her a shining and rare example of generosity and complete selflessness. Whether by purchasing the first family car, caring for her elderly mother, baking her famous cakes or by just taking joy in those she loved, Ysaira created a legacy of love and simplicity. Ysaira was preceded in death by her parents, Cleto Antonino Metauten and Benita Niebla; her brother, Hermilo Metauten; her sister, Gerardina Metauten; and, most recently, by her sister, Lidia Medina. She leaves behind her niece, Meg Medina; and husband, Javier Menendez of Richmond, Va.; along with their children, Cristina, Sandra, both of Richmond, Va. and Alex Menendez of New York City. She also leaves behind many young readers, teachers and librarians, who knew her story through the picture book, Tía Isa Wants a Car.View online memorial
