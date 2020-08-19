MILES, Charles E. Sr., departed this life August 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Ella G. Miles; son, Charles E. Miles Jr.; granddaughter, Shiriah; two grandsons, Tavaris and Carlos; two great-grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 12 to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Friday, August 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. with limited capacity. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of CHARLES MILES as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.