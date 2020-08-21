MILES, James Randolph, departed this life on Monday, August 10, 2020, at his home in Powhatan, Virginia. He leaves to cherish his memory daughter, Krystal Grigsby; grandson, Jason Burry. Memorial service will be Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 12 p.m. at the Mount Pero Baptist Church, Powhatan, Va.View online memorial
Service information
Aug 22
Memorial Service
Saturday, August 22, 2020
12:00PM
Mt. Pero Baptist Church
1530 Cook Road
Powhatan, VA 23139
