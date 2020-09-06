 Skip to main content
MILLER, Harold W., was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Marie Miller. He is survived by two daughters, Billee and Rachel; three sons, William, Albert and Anderson; grandchildren, Joshua, Nathan, Ever, Jessica, Loa and Noah; three great-grandchildren; sister, Sandra Martin and her husband, David Martin; and extended family, Pat, Blair Brandon Weaver. The family will receive friends September 8, 2020, 5 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill. A graveside service will be held September 9, 3 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

