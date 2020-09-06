Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

MILLER, Harold W., was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Marie Miller. He is survived by two daughters, Billee and Rachel; three sons, William, Albert and Anderson; grandchildren, Joshua, Nathan, Ever, Jessica, Loa and Noah; three great-grandchildren; sister, Sandra Martin and her husband, David Martin; and extended family, Pat, Blair Brandon Weaver. The family will receive friends September 8, 2020, 5 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill. A graveside service will be held September 9, 3 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery.