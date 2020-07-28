MILLHEIM, Charles "Charlie" Bernard Jr., 67, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on July 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his wife, Trudy; stepdaughter, Heather Williams; stepson, Clinton Williams (Victoria); grandchildren, Amiyah, Carmen and Skyler; and brothers, Russell Millheim of Kentucky and Jon Millheim of Michigan. Charlie worked in private investigation and taught at Accredited Security Training School. He was a Mason with Chester Lodge No. 94. He loved fishing and playing music with his best friend, Jimmie. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a Masonic service will be held at 7 p.m.View online memorial
