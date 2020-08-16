MITCHELL, Barbara Gilbert, 63, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 14, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, William Mitchell; son, Robert D. Seymore; stepdaughter, Cynthia Gray Wells; sisters, Dorothy (Clyde) Fleming, Tina (Bruce) Trivett, Tracey (Michael) Trivett; granddaughter, Brianna Seymore; grandsons, Jerry Seymore and Ethan Seymore; stepgrandsons, Forrest Woodfin and Chase Woodfin; and many loving nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Eugene and Alice Elizabeth Gilbert. Barbara served Chesterfield County Print Shop for 33 years. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020, and Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10). Her funeral service will be held 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, with interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Pl. Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060.
MITCHELL, Barbara
View online memorial