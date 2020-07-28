MITCHELL, Douglas Jerome, age 67, of Amelia, entered into rest Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his residence in Amelia. Survivors are sisters, Delbrah Mitchell, Amelia, LaVerne M. Carroway, Richmond; brother, Moses Mitchell, Amelia; aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Graveside services Wednesday, 11 a.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 14201 Meade Road, Amelia, Va. 23002. Viewing at V.Y. Scott Funeral Home Tuesday (today), 12 to 7 p.m., 14001 Patrick Henry Hwy., Amelia.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of DOUGLAS MITCHELL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.