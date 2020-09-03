 Skip to main content
MOLLEN, RITA

MOLLEN, Rita F., 80, loving wife of 54 years to Herbert Mollen, dedicated and caring mother of Amy Eirew and Andrew Mollen; and devoted Grandmother of Aaron Eirew, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. In addition to her children and grandson, she leaves a sister, nieces, nephews and cousins and many dear friends. Her family and friends will all remember her for her warmth and kindness and infectious laughter. Her ashes will be buried next to her husband in Desert Park Memorial, in Cathedral City, Calif., following a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bikur Cholim of Palm Springs.

