MONROE, Joseph Edmunds Sr., 92, of Ashland, Va., passed over to the other side peacefully on July 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Robert and Elizabeth Coleman Monroe; and his loving wife of 54 years, Nora Crowell Bryant. He is survived by son, Joseph Jr. (Patricia); daughter, Elizabeth Monroe (Bruce); granddaughters, Mattie and Lauren. He was born and raised in Winston Salem, N.C., matriculating from R. J. Reynolds High School. He went on to enlist, at the age of 17, in the United States Navy during WWII. After his service to his country was completed, he attended the North Carolina Agricultural and Mechanical College, in Raleigh, N.C. He retired from the now defunct Western Electric Co., Inc. Private services will be held at the family plot, Greenhill Cemetery, Danville, Va., at a later date followed by interment. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ashland Volunteer Rescue Squad at https://www.ashlandvrs.org/donate-2 or the Ashland Volunteer Fire Company at 501 Archie Cannon Drive, Ashland, Virginia 23005.View online memorial
