MONTAGUE, Jerome, age 36, of Richmond, departed this life August 2, 2020. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Angel and Carl Blakes Sr.; father, Jerome Sanders; paternal grandmother, Daisy Dixon; one sister, Sierra Lewis; one brother, Theodore Montague; six aunts, 12 uncles, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives; and friends, among them a devoted, RayShaun Henderson. Funeral services and interment private.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JEROME MONTAGUE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.