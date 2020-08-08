MONTAGUE, Treshawndra

MONTAGUE, Treshawndra E. A., 33, of Richmond, departed this life August 2, 2020. A viewing will be held 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Wilson & Associates - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020.

