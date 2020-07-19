MOODY, Alton Marion, 80, of Chesterfield County, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Vivian Moody; and his sister, Shirley Casey. He is survived by: his daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Mark Ukrop (his devoted caregivers); daughter, Teresa (Alan); grandchildren, Troy and Chad Ukrop, Tara Kruse and Christy Williams; seven great-grandchildren; nephew, Hugh Weaver (Denise); niece, Vickie Rexroad (Mike); and a host of great-nieces and nephews. He was a retiree from Honeywell Corporation. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 10230 Hull Street Road, Midlothian, Va. 23112, on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be necessary. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, whose members prayed, visited and encouraged him throughout his illness.View online memorial
