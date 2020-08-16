MOON, Christine Gaynelle Brockwell, 83, died Sunday, August 9, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Vicki Farmer (Dennis) and Sandra Wakefield (Kenny); daughter-in-law, Georgene Moon; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, loving nieces and nephews, as well as many devoted friends, including those from VFW #6364, Lakeside Moose and St. Matthew's United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Taylor Moon; her son, Jeffrey T. Moon; and her parents, Doris and James Brockwell. Christine enjoyed many interests. Early on she sang on weekly radio, taught Sunday school at Sunset Hills and later was a participant and organizer in many volunteer activities. She was a teacher for over 30 years and history was her favorite subject. She taught in Henrico County, beginning her career teaching kindergarten at St. Bartholomew's. Christine then taught at Central Gardens Elementary School and later John Rolfe Middle School where she retired after serving as Social Studies Coordinator. Due to the pandemic, a graveside service for immediate family only will be held when she is laid to rest at St. Matthew's United Methodist Church Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
MOON, CHRISTINE
View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of CHRISTINE MOON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.