MOORE, Barbara Nadine Hill, 74, of Richmond, died August 23, 2020, following a period of illness. She was born in Little Falls, N.Y., to Marion Agnes Walsh and Leland K. Hill, and moved with her family first to Roanoke and then to Fredericksburg, where she met F. Kenneth Moore, her husband of nearly 55 years, who survives her. After high school at Cave Spring (Roanoke) and James Monroe (Fredericksburg), marriage, relocations associated with her husband's work and childrearing delayed further education, she earned an associate degree from John Tyler "just for fun" in her late 40s. At all times, love of family and homemaking were at the top of her agenda, plus a fondness for knitting, needlework and at least a week each summer on the Outer Banks with a growing and finally an extended family. Predeceased by her parents and her two siblings; Barbara is also survived by her sons, Robert S. Moore (Jodi) and T. Daniel Moore (Julie); four grandchildren (including a granddaughter-in-law), one great-grandchild, three nieces and a nephew. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Bliley's Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 28, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 30 North Sheppard Street, followed by interment in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Attendees at both the visitation and the funeral must provide and wear facial masks because of the COVID-19 virus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Benedict (her church home for three decades), the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation or your favorite charity.