MOORE, Billy Carroll, 84, of Sandston, passed away on August 7, 2020. He was a retired carpenter with the United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners of America, Local 205, and was a member of Highland Springs Church of Christ. He was a devoted husband and loving provider for his family. He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Hoyt Moore; mother, Clyde Cindy Lee; and siblings, Christine Creech, Elwin Moore, L.H. Moore, Hoover Moore, Gretchel Jones, Geraldine Powell, Melvin Moore, Marie Tyson, Margaret Anne Moore, Glenwood Moore and Raeford Moore. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Anna Jean Moore; children, Billie Moore of Sandston and Duane Moore (Kim) of Chesterfield; grandchildren, Richard Bunnell and Grace Moore; and siblings, Robert Moore, Audrey Wooten and Linwood Moore. A memorial of Billy's life will be held at a future date. A private interment will take place at Maplewood Cemetery, Clayton, N.C. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.
MOORE, BILLY
View online memorial