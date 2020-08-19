MOORE, Della Bell, 80, of Powhatan, was welcomed with open arms by her Lord and Savior on August 16, 2020. Mrs. Moore was born June 18, 1940, in Covington. She was the daughter of the late Clyde Bell And Marie Alfred Bell. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore R. Moore Jr. in 2015. She was a retired investigator with Internal Revenue Service, and she was a graduate of Covington High School, Class of 1958, and received an associate's degree in college. She was also a member of the Shiloh Pentecostal Holiness Church in Richmond. Della was a woman of faith and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also the author and publisher of the book, "When I Remember, I Remember Within," and she loved to crochet. Surviving are her two daughters, Ann Martin of Powhatan, Susan Shifflett and her husband of Shenandoah; one son, T. Clyde "Pet" Moore of Richmond. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and a number of cousins and friends, including a special cousin, Tommy Alfred and his wife, Terry, of Covington and Pam Moore, whom she loved. The funeral service will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Arritt Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Mark Thomas officiating. The interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive their friends one hour before service. Arrangements are being handle by Arritt Funeral Home, Covington, Va. Online condolences can be made at arrittfuneralhome.com.
