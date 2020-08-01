MOORE, GARRY

MOORE, Garry Wayne, 54, of Powhatan, passed away peacefully July 30, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Taylor Bailey (Dane); a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends; his beloved companions, BooBoo and Sonny. The family will receive friends Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy.(Rt.60), Powhatan, and where services will be held Monday, at 11 a.m. Interment Pine Grove Cemetery, Amelia. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.

Service information

Aug 2
Visitation
Sunday, August 2, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy.
Powhatan, VA 23139
Aug 3
Service
Monday, August 3, 2020
11:00AM
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy.
Powhatan, VA 23139
