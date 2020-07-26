MOORE, Michael Lee, 72, of Chesterfield, went to be with the LORD on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was the son of the late Lee and Jeanne Moore; and was preceded in death by his brothers, Mark and John. He is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Sandy; loving son, Chris (Kelly); brothers, Don (Kathy), Bob (Karen), Rick (Sylvia); sister, Lisa Martin (Steve); and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Mike served the LORD and His people through a lifelong career in criminal justice. He was a devoted student of the martial arts and loved the LORD, his family, small children and working on the farm. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. In these challenging times, seating is limited and reserved. Burial will be in Thornrose Cemetery, Staunton, Virginia, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Condolences may be made online at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online donations may be made at: St. Jude Online Donations.View online memorial
