MOOREFIELD, Dr. Jean A., of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully, surrounded by love in Raleigh, North Carolina, on August 27, 2020. She was born in Richmond, Va. on October 9, 1934 and was 85 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Charles Henry Moorefield and the late Lucille Loftis Moorefield. She was of the Baptist faith. Jean received her undergraduate degree from East Carolina University, her Master's in Teaching from Duke University and her Doctorate in Education from the University of Virginia. A lifelong educator, Jean taught in the Richmond Public Schools, Virginia Commonwealth University and retired from the University of Richmond Professor Emerita. Jean also retired from the Virginia Department of Education with over 30 years of service. She counseled youth in the Virginia Juvenile Prison System, something she was most proud of. Betsy Eller, Jean's cousin, would like to thank her caregivers, Sai Gaye, along with her sisters, Rakey and Amie for their loving care of Jean over these last several months. A graveside service will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Crystal Hill Southern Baptist Church cemetery, with the Rev. Thad Decker officiating. For memorials, please consider a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be directed to www.powellfuneralinc.com. Arrangements are by Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, Va. 24592.
