MORRIS, Frances Gregg, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020, at the age of 97. She was born in Roanoke, Virginia, May 20, 1923, to James Pinkerton Smith and Lynn Elizabeth Pendleton Smith. Frances was predeceased by her husband, Colonel Leonard Carter "Skeets" Morris; son, James Michael Gregg; and stepson, Terry Carter Morris. She is survived by sisters, Ella Smith Terry and Helen Alma Smith; daughter, Charlotte Gregg Morgan (John); son, Victor Gregg; and stepdaughter, Lynnette Morris Hoosier (Merle); as well as six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Frances, nicknamed "Nanny" by her grandchildren, was an accomplished woman and active member of the Northside community. She acted as the first female Manager of The Engineers' Club of Richmond for 21 years, where she would host Ronald Reagan, Baryshnikov and General Moshe Dayan, among others, before they appeared at the Richmond Forum. A letter from Reagan asking for her peanut soup recipe was a regaled relic and conversation piece she proudly displayed in her home. Frances was a member of the Ginter Park Woman's Club, the Garden Club of Richmond and Emmanuel Episcopal Church at Brook Hill for over 40 years, where she served on the Altar Guild. Creating beautiful flower arrangements for the congregation to enjoy during Sunday services was one of her favorite pastimes. For decades, Frances volunteered as a member of The Sunshine Circle of Sheltering Arms Hospital. She was known to be a wonderful cook and baker, and was often found whipping up pound cakes and preserves for charitable groups, bazaars and her beloved church. She was vocal about her appreciation for art and a patron of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Frances also had an affinity for gardening, animals and traveling. After her retirement from the Engineers' Club, she and her husband Skeets were able to tour the world, and visit several countries, including China, Russia, France and Canada, to name a few. A self-proclaimed "Anglophile," London, England remained her favorite destination. It was not uncommon for a dozen or more Toby mugs to accompany the couple on their trek home. However, Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina was her "special place," where she and Skeets owned a beach cottage and spent much of their time. "Nanny" generously shared both her Northside home and beach cottage with her entire family and many friends, making lasting memories throughout her life. She and Skeets loved to entertain, play and listen to music, and dote over their Miniature Schnauzer, Rags. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Frances Morris may be directed to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, the Richmond SPCA or Sheltering Arms of Richmond.