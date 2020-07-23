MOSELEY, JAMES JR.

MOSELEY, James Reuben Jr., age 85, of Richmond, departed this life July 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by one son, Anthony Moseley. He is survived by two daughters, Wendy Felix and Shelley Smith; one son, Marc Allen; four grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; two brothers, Vernon (Delores) and Linwood Moseley; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Memorial services private. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.

