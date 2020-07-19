MOTLEY, Judith "Judy" Barrow Witcher, a resident of Richmond and Irvington, died July 12, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born in Richmond, Va., where she attended St. Catherine's School. Judy was a graduate of Hollins University, Cum Laude, and received her Juris Doctor with distinction from the T.C. Williams School of Law. She was predeceased by her parents, Armstead Lovell Witcher Jr. and Judith Barrow Witcher. Judy is survived by her husband, Curry Motley; and cousins, Robert Witcher (Lynda Schwartz), Frances Rogers (Al), Dotsey Landon (Bim), C. Brown Pearson III (Laura) and Mary Kaye Johnston and their families. She was a lifelong member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church. Judy practiced law in Richmond for many years and was a member of the Virginia Bar. She was a member of The Country Club of Virginia. There will be a private graveside service. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, St. Catherine's School or Hollins University.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Richmond Public Schools will have fully virtual learning in the fall because of COVID-19
-
Virginia becomes first state to adopt COVID-19 worker safety rules
-
15 women tell the Washington Post they were sexually harassed by Washington Redskins executives
-
'The nicest thing the city has ever done': After nearly 30 years of waiting, Sidewalk Cafe finally gets its patio
-
Northam to convene legislature for special session starting Aug. 18