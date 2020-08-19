MUCH, Emma Jean, 76, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord on August 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister-in-law, Ronnie Roe. Emma is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Jerrold Much; four children, Jeri Lynn Anderson, Melissa Blow (Ricky), Brian K. Much, Paula Baird (Benjamin); six grandchildren, Steven, Amanda, Amelia, Austin, Zachary and Samuel; nine great-grandchildren, Autumn, Chloe, Seth, Kember, Andrew, John, Cheyenne, Colton and Hunter; two brothers, Alton and William Roe; and a sister, Debbie Woodzell (John). Emma was a devoted and talented artist. She was a member of Windermere Art Gallery. She enjoyed drawing, painting, crochet and ceramics. She was a member of Black Creek Baptist Church and was devoted to her faith. Emma found pleasure in helping others and had been a nursing assistant in her earlier days. Her greatest joy was found in time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren, who she spoiled. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Windermere Art Gallery or your local humane society.
