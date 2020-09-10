MULL, Lloyd Jerome, 85, of Farmville, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. Visitation will take place Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville. Due to COVID-19 considerations, wearing of masks and social distancing is encouraged. A Celebration of Life will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Heritage Baptist Church, 700 Milnwood Rd., Farmville, Va. 23901. Again, COVID-19 considerations including masks and social distancing will be followed. Family is asked to gather in the sanctuary. Others may gather in the church's fellowship hall where audio/video of the service will be available. Attendees may also choose to remain in their vehicle in the church parking lot where the service will be broadcast over a low-frequency FM radio signal. Interment will be held privately at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Rice, Virginia. Memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund at Heritage Baptist Church, 700 Milnwood Rd., Farmville, Va. 23901. Puckett Funeral Home, Farmville will serve the family. www.puckettfh.com