MULLINS, Louise Dudley, left this life on July 7, 2020, to be with the Lord. Born in Rocky Mount, Va., on November 30, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Sallie F. Dudley and Gus H. Dudley. Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Carl B. Mullins Sr.; and her daughter, Faye Mullins Bennett. She is survived by her sons, Carl Mullins Jr. of Martinsville and Tim Mullins and wife, Michele, of Richmond. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Marie Mullins of Austin, Texas and Timmy and Catherine Mary Mullins of Richmond. In addition, she is survived by her son-in-law, George Bennett of Houston, Texas. She was a longtime active member of First Baptist Church Collinsville, where she loved to sing in the choir. She served in the WMU and was Chairman of the Association. She was also active in the PTA and on the board of directors for the Collinsville Recreation Center, now the YMCA. She retired from Stanley Furniture with 27 years of service. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, July 17, at First Baptist Church, 3339 Virginia Avenue, Collinsville, Virginia 24078, where a funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Interment to follow in Roselawn Burial Park, 103 Clearview Dr., Martinsville, Va. 24114.View online memorial
