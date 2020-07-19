MYERS, GEORGIE "JO"

MYERS, Georgie Catherine "Jo," of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, William "Bill" Myers; and her parents, James and Ella Rice. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, William "Cliff" Myers Jr. (Debra) and Daniel "Danny" Myers; three grandchildren, Christopher, Craig (Beth) and Cole; a great-grandson, Theodore "Teddy"; her brother, James "Jim" Rice (Ann) and their children, Amy and Tom; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the East Hanover Rescue Squad.

