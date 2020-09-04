 Skip to main content
MYLES, DONALD

MYLES, Donald Eugene, 46, of Henrico, Va., departed this life Friday, August 28, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Daquin Myles; mother, Martha Myles; father, Moses Miles; three brothers, Gary, Barry and Frederick Myles; three sisters, Roberta, Sylvia and Florene Myles; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; and friends, one devoted, Dawn. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Road, Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. A graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Chief Cornerstone Baptist Church, 4884 Three Square Road, Goochland, Va.

