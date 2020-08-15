NAAB, Frank William Jr., 77, of New Kent, went to be with our Lord on August 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Laura; five children, one brother, six sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, numerous extended family and friends. He served in the United States Army, worked 20-plus years at the Richmond Airport and retired to West Virginia for a while. He had a passion for bee keeping, working with the West Virginia Farm Bureau and helping friends and family. He had an infectious smile and laugh that everyone loved. The family will receive friends and family Sunday, August 16, at the Sandston American Legion, 1717 Old Hanover Rd., Sandston, Va., from 1 to 3 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the New Kent County Fire & Rescue Squad 2 at 5251 New Kent Hwy., Quinton, Va. 23141. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
