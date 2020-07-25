NASH, Clarice Dowdy "Chunky," of Hanover County, went to be with the Lord on July 21, 2020, at the age of 91. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Drusie Dowdy; her loving husband, Melvin Nash Sr.; five siblings, Francis, Arthur, Big Bubba, Little Teenie and Mary Ann. She leaves behind her son, Melvin Nash Jr. (Lisa); and six grandchildren, Reid (Kathleen), Brayden (Liesel), Colby (Alex), Tyler, Aaron and Levi; two great-grandchildren, Madison and Benson; four siblings, Sweet Pea, Shirley, Thelma and Big Teenie. Clarice worked for Philip Morris for 40-plus years before retiring. In retirement Clarice, fondly known as "Chunky" by most, enjoyed days on the river but most of all she loved time with her family. Her stubborn but loving soul will be missed by all. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville. A graveside service will be conducted 12 p.m. Monday, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of CLARICE NASH as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.