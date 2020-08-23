NELSON, Captain Roy Rogers "Billy," of Indian Neck, Virginia, departed this life on August 10, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly R. Nelson; and two sons, Brian Christopher and Roger Neal Nelson; two sisters, Susan N. Johnson and Chief Anne Richardson, both of Indian Neck; and four beautiful granddaughters, a niece and nephew. Billy crossed over to meet his parents, Chief Captain O. Nelson and Mrs. Gladys A. Nelson; his older brother, William D. "Duck" Nelson; and nephew, Brian C. Nelson. He was a lifelong auto mechanic whose talents were sought by many, paying and non-paying customers. Billy loved NASCAR and racing from a young man. He built motors for race cars with many including Woody Clark in Walkerton, Va., where he worked at his shop for many years. Billy loved his dog, Rusty and his Harley Davidson Soft Tail upon which he took many trips and even taught Rusty to ride with him. He played the guitar and sung beautifully for his family and friends giving them many joyful memories together. Billy was a lifetime member of the Rappahannock Indian Tribe, his father served as Chief for many years and his sister is the current Chief. He never met a stranger and had an array of friends he loved and cared for. He lived life on his own terms and left it in the same manner. A private service will be held for the family.
