NEVILLE, Tarsha (Cutie) Michelle, 42, of Richmond, departed this life Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Lucy Randall, Harvey Lee and Rosa Woodson. She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Niyah C. Small; parents, Sheila D. Neville and Michael V. Woodson; sisters, Chasta Hembrick (Jonte) and Ebony Neville; eight aunts, three uncles; devoted uncle, Cliff Neville; and other dad, Clarence Seegars; devoted friend, Kim Brooks; and many other relatives and friends far too many to name. Due to COVID-19 and social distancing, a private memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Avenue. All others, please join the family via live stream. Expressions of condolences can be submitted online at www.marchfh.com.
