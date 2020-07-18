NEWELL, Bernice B., 86, of Highland Springs, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Grover Newell; and son, Cleve Newell. She is survived by her sons, Scott Newell (Jeanette) and Roy Newell (Pam); four granddaughters, one grandson, one great-granddaughter and two great-grandsons. Services will be private. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
