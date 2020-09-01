NICELY, Rickey, 67, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He is survived by his sons, Joshua (Megan) Nicely, Travis (Jen) Nicely, Wayne (Becki) Dwier; friend, Gail Mallory; brothers, Dwight (Maggie) Nicely and Robert Nicely; grandsons, Zack Dwier and Chase Nicely; and granddaughters, Haylee Nicely and Rilynn Goga. Rickey was preceded in death by his parents, Allen Lee Nicely and Edith Marie Armstrong; and brother, Danny Nicely. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10). His funeral service will be held on a later date in Alleghany County. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to the Chesterfield Sheriff's Office Employee Fund, P.O. Box 940, Chesterfield, Va. 23832.
