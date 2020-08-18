NICHOLS, Ann Tolker, of Gwynn, Va., died on August 7, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Stuart Edwin Nichols and Miriam Leahey Nichols; her brother, Stuart "Ned" Nichols; and her sister, Miriam "Mimi" Nichols. Ann is survived by many devoted family members and friends. After graduating from St. Gertrude High School, Ann attended junior college in Kentucky. As a preschool teacher, Ann taught at Old House Play School, an early childhood program co-founded by her mother. She also taught at Southside Day Nursery. Later Ann enjoyed working at Miller and Rhoads and Hancock Fabric. After retirement, Ann realized her dream and moved permanently to her family's home on Gwynn's Island, where she enjoyed a daily swim in the Bay. Always ready to lend a helping hand, Mathews Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary, Meals on Wheels, Hands Across Mathews, the Potpourri Shop and Gwynn's Island Civic League were some of the organizations who benefitted by her services. Ann was a good friend to many, taking them to appointments, to chemotherapy and doing whatever was needed. Ann appreciated all of nature, loving the flowers of the earth, the birds of the air and the constellations and stars of the night sky. Ann was a member of Saint Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Mathews. Due to the Coronavirus, a Mass of the Resurrection will be held privately for family only at St. Francis de Sales Church. The service at the church will remain private, however, for those who wish to view her Mass of Resurrection, the church will be live streaming it on their Facebook page on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. A celebration of her joyful life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hands Across Mathews or Mathews Rescue Squad. Please be advised that current state-mandated guidelines will apply to those in attendance, including social distancing and appropriate face covering. We sincerely appreciate your understanding. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, Virginia, is assisting the family.