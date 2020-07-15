NICHOLS, Walter Leroy, departed this life July 9, 2020. Walter was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Alpha Nichols; parents, James Sr. and Lucille Nichols; brothers, James Arthur Nichols Jr., Richard Nichols; sister, Jean Elizabeth Clarke. Walter is survived by his three children, Timothy Booker, Wanda Jackson and Sherry Jackson (Maurice); grandchildren, Timothy Gilchrist Sr., Michael Glover, Jessica Wills, Tyquan Davis-Jackson, Deja Jackson, Rohan Jackson, Ava Jackson, Alanda Lee; and 17 great grandchildren. Also survived by sisters, Rose Munford, Mary Marrow, Naomi Montgomery (Arthur); and brother, Keith Nichols (Mana); in-laws, Otelia Wynn of Richmond, Va., Faye Lee of Washington, D.C., Theresa Lee of Richmond, Va., Duchess Lee of Richmond, Va.; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a walk through viewing will be Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Graveside service will be Thursday, July 16, 2020, Maury Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.View online memorial
