NIGHMAN, Clarice Garrett, 88, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, after a short non-COVID-19 related illness. She was born on March 28, 1932 in Wilder, Tenn., to the late Arkley Osvil and Ova Matthews Garrett. Clarice started school at the age of four in order to meet the minimum student requirement to keep the local schoolhouse open. At 16, she graduated from Cumberland High School in Kentucky as class valedictorian. Clarice then moved to Lafayette, Ind., and at a bus stop, met William "Bill" Nighman who was attending Perdue University on the GI Bill. Six months later, they married on March 22, 1951. Clarice spent the bulk of her working career in the Human Resources department of the University of Richmond, and in 1988 was named Employee of the Year. After 23 years of service, she retired in 1995. Clarice was active in her garden club and the Commonwealth Women's Club and was a long-time volunteer and driver for Meals on Wheels. Clarice was predeceased by parents; sister, Vivian Faye Lewis; brother, Earl Douglas Garrett; and her husband. She is survived by her sister, Mildred Garrett Knuckles of Pineville, Ky.; brother, Paul Vincent Garrett of Battle Creek, Mich.; daughters, Leslie Nighman O'Clair of Latham, N.Y., Claire Marie Nighman of Chicago, Ill. and Dorothy Adele Nighman of Richmond, Va.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Meals on Wheels, 1601 Rhoadmiller Street, Richmond, Va. 23220. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a later date.View online memorial
