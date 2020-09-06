Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

NOBLE, Catherine Coor, 93, of Richmond, died Saturday, August 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carter Noble Sr.; and is survived by two sons, Carter Noble Jr. (Jeannie) and Thomas Noble (Margaret); two grandchildren, Rodreick and Wendy; also her beloved puppy, Tia. A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richmond Animal League. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.