NOLAN, Evelyn Louise, 96, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 10, 2020, at Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Joseph's Home, in Richmond, Va. At her request, no service will be held and interment will be private in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Fall River, Mass. Evelyn (McCarty) Nolan was born on September 8, 1923, in Fall River, Massachusetts, to George McCarty and Gloria (Audette) McCarty. After her mother's death, Evelyn was raised by her uncle and aunt, John and Mae McCarty. She was valedictorian of her high school graduating class at Dominican Academy in Fall River and a graduate of Bryant College in Providence, R.I. She and her future husband met while both were employed at Firestone Rubber Co. and married in May, 1946. The family moved to Willingboro, N.J., in 1960 and settled in Richmond in 1973. Evelyn had a wry sense of humor, always with a witty comment to share. She spent many happy hours at the Tuckahoe library browsing the shelves for the latest mystery novels. She also enjoyed doing the New York Times crossword puzzle, knitting baby blankets and a daily cup of tea with three cookies. She was a dedicated employee of Ben Franklin on Patterson Avenue in Richmond for over 20 years, where she managed the ribbon aisle. Evelyn was happiest when surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, James Patrick Nolan; son, Kevin Nolan; siblings, Edward McCarty, George McCarthy and Gloria Santangelo. Survivors include her children, Sharon Miller and husband, Laurence, Maureen Thompson and husband, Alan, Patricia Nolan and husband, Richard Repola, Timothy Nolan and wife, Ana, Teresa Nolan and husband, Peter Steel, James Nolan and wife, Linda Post, Christopher Nolan and wife, Jenny; grandchildren, Dylan and Caitlin Nolan, Bryan Ferreira, Kurt von Koch, Caroline Repola, Timothy Nolan Jr., Harrison Steel; and 11 great-grandchildren. Heartfelt thanks from the family go to the compassionate caregivers, sisters and staff at Little Sisters of the Poor, who remained at her bedside until her passing. Memorials may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1503 Michaels Rd., Henrico, Va. 23229; Hospice Community Care, 10128 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, Va. 23060; or to your local public library. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
