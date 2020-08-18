NOLTE, Helen Adams, passed away peacefully at home on August 16, 2020, at the astonishing age of 100 years. Helen, also known as "Happy," was born on January 15, 1920, the seventh of 14 children of James Waverly Adams, an orphaned, self-taught Virginia sharecropper, and his wife, Gracie Martin Adams. The farm worked by the Adams family stood on what is now Fort Picket, just outside Blackstone, Va. In 1940, with the approach of the War, the Adams family was given just 30 days to vacate their farm so that Fort Pickett could be built, an experience Helen never forgot. She graduated from Blackstone High School in the class of 1940, and, in 1942, moved (all by herself) to Richmond where war-related work was available at the FFV Cookie Factory. While working at FFV, in the spring of 1945, Helen met her future husband, Frank Bernard Nolte, at a lunch counter on West Broad Street. Frank was one of the few men around wearing civilian clothes, as he had already been to the Pacific with the Army Air Forces, was injured in a plane crash, convalesced at the Army Hospital and sent home. After a whirlwind romance of only six months, Helen and Frank were married in October 1945, and began a life together that would last over 71 years. Their son, Bruce, was born the following year, followed by Michael, Nancy and Suzanne. The Nolte family lived in the Richmond suburb of Bon Air, and Helen and Frank were involved in forming the Bon Air Community Association and raising money to build the Bon Air Pool and Community House. They were active in the Bon Air Methodist Church and made sure that their kids were there every Sunday. Helen's love was sewing, and, as the decades went by, her sewing skills became more and more elaborate. She made a great percentage of the clothes she wore, as well as everything from dresses to ties for her children. Helen's other great love, a love she and Frank shared, was ballroom dancing. Well into her 90s, Helen and Frank routinely stopped traffic at local area dances and social affairs. They were truly "Fred & Ginger" on the dance floor. Dedication to her large family, her church and community made her the "Happy" we all loved and cherished. Helen was always very proud of her healthy lifestyle exercising daily at the YMCA even into her 100th year! Helen leaves behind four of her 13 siblings: James W. Adams, Lois A. Julian and Howard F. Adams, all of Richmond, and Horace H. Adams of Amelia. She also leaves behind three of her four children: Bruce B. Nolte (JoAnne) of Nags Head, N.C., Suzanne N. Cottrell of Richmond and Nancy N. Hicks (Marvin) of Virginia Beach; plus four grandchildren: Heidi A. McGuire (Chris), of Carrollton, Ga., Sarah V. DeBlasio (James) and Lisa D. Cottrell, both of Richmond, and Kathryn D. Hicks of Virginia Beach; five great-grandchildren, Hayden and Jonathon McGuire, Lucille, Michael and Benjamin DeBlasio; plus cousins, nieces and nephews almost beyond count. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private ceremony will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Manchester YMCA, or the Bon Air United Methodist Church.