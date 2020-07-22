NOLTE, Patricia Lee Beahr, age 78, of Varina, passed away on July 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Wayne Nolte Sr.; her parents, Charlie Wilton Beahr and Annie Eloise George Beahr (Hamilton, Jones); son, Christopher Scott; and a sister, Linda Marie Beahr Thibault. She is survived by five children Jerry W. "Jay" Nolte Jr. (Beth), Michael D. Nolte, Robin N. Tuck (Alan), Regina M. Nolte and Christopher W. Nolte (Nikki); grandchildren, Christopher, Mike, Jerry III "Jayson," Nicholas, Joshua, Matthew, Brittany, Jonathan and Gage; stepgranddaughter, Megan; stepgrandson, Logan; 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Nancy "Tina" Beahr Abbott Holt. Pat was a 1961 graduate of Highland Springs High School in Highland Springs, Va. After graduation, she married Jerry in March 1961, and was a loving wife of 58 years and mother. Pat was a devoted Catholic and member of St. John's Catholic Church in Highland Springs, where she served on the Council of Women, as well as many other church functions and activities. She and Jerry also worked with Social Services, caring for several foster children from 1975 to 1986. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home at 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home. An interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park at 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va. 23150. COVID restrictions and masks are required for the visitation and services. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
