NORDIN, Bruce Ellis, of Henrico, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at his home, surrounded by family and love. He is survived by his children, Elizabeth and Matthew (Sarah); grandsons, Paul, Jack, Gabriel and William; brothers, Shelly (Anne) and Cary (Danna); as well as numerous other family members and friends. Bruce was preceded in death by his true love and soul mate, Gayle. He considered the animals in the household part of the family, treating Orion, Tristan and Ollie with as much love and care as his children and grandchildren. Bruce's relationships with his family were of the utmost importance to him, and it was never unusual for him to put others' needs before his own, always making sure everyone else was well and loved. Bruce was a lover of family activities, being particularly fond of woodworking and restoring classic vehicles. Nothing made him happier than any activity or celebration involving his family. He was a big sports fan- in recent years rooting for the Washington Nationals, making sure he watched every game and recorded the statistics. Bruce was a member of Congregation Or Atid, taking extreme joy in traditional activities such as being in charge of making potato latkes for the religious school Chanukah celebrations and assisting with assembly of the synagogue's sukkah for the High Holidays each year. Bruce was born in Louisville, Ky., and grew up in Richmond. He was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School before earning a degree from Richmond Professional Institute. Bruce and Gayle married in Greensboro, N.C. in 1970, then moved to Newport News, where he worked at Newport News Shipbuilding and Drydock before moving to Charlotte, N.C., where he was a mechanical design engineer for Catalytic and Day Engineering. In 1995, the family moved back to Richmond, where he continued working as a designer for Day & Zimmerman and DuPont until his retirement. A graveside service was held Friday, August 21, 2020. Many thanks are also extended to his care team from Heartland Hospice (Taylor, Jasmine and Heather) and the entire organization. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, American Heart Association or your local animal shelter.