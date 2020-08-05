OAKLEY, Norma J., 79, of Mechanicsville, Va., peacefully entered her heavenly home, Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Johnson and Jessie Parker; a sister, Logreta Mutchie (Phil); a brother, Larry Johnson (Margaret); and a sister-in-law, Mary Francis Ennis. Norma is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Joe Oakley; two daughters, Alesia Oakley Whelen (Jim) and Leanne Oakley Martin (Billy); her son, Steven Oakley; five grandchildren, Jared and Joey Martin and Claire, Emily and Nicholas Whelen; one great-grandson, Grayson; her brother, Ronnie Parker (Susan); her bonus grandchildren, Kevin and Connor; and many nieces, nephews, other family and devoted friends. Norma enjoyed doing arts and crafts, especially ceramics. She found great pleasure in creating craft projects with her grandchildren. She possessed a sense of adventure and enjoyed trying new foods and activities on her many family vacations. Norma was a wonderful friend and a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her greatest joy was found in the times she spent surrounded by her beloved family. The family would like to wish a special thank you to Norma's dear friend, Lyn Newman; to her caregiver, Jean Holloway, for her gentle strength and kindness during Norma's illness and the caring staff at Grace Hospice for their compassion. The family will receive friends, Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. An invitation only (due to COVID restrictions) funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, at New Song United Methodist Church, 7450 Colts Neck Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Interment will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, in Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, Va. 23069. The family asks that all those attending services please remember to wear your masks and try to maintain social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to East Hanover Volunteer Rescue Squad or New Song United Methodist Church.View online memorial
