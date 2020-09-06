O'BRIEN, Larry Joe, 90, of Richmond, Va., died peacefully at home as he wished on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Joe was born September 14, 1929, in Big Spring, Texas, the son of George H. and Della Cartwright O'Brien. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Hardin-Simmons University, his Master of Arts degree from North Texas State College and his doctor of philosophy from the University of Texas at Galveston. He enjoyed teaching physiology at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta and in order to better serve his students he earned his own medical degree there in 1971. The next year Dr. O'Brien moved to Lubbock to help establish the Texas Tech University School of Medicine, and he later spent many years in private practice specializing in internal medicine. As evidence of his respect for his patients and colleagues, the nurses at Lubbock's Methodist Hospital repeatedly voted him favorite doctor. In 2000, he and his wife retired and moved to Fairfax, Virginia and relocated to Richmond in 2005. He lived a full life, enjoying travel, music, literature and good food. Joe's humor, integrity and generosity throughout his life earned him the affection of countless friends both near and far. He loved spending time with family and friends, and his hospitable home was the heart of countless gatherings and celebrations. He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years, Edith Snyder O'Brien; and by his brother, George H. O'Brien Jr. He is survived by daughters, Susan Gray and husband, Donald, of Santa Fe, N.M., Caryn Taylor of Bedford, Texas and Judith O'Brien and wife, Mary, of Richmond; grandchildren, Andrea Gray of Charlottesville, Va., Leslie Taylor and fiance, Tim Wilson, of Norman, Okla., Jay Robert Taylor III of Clackamas, Ore., Ryan Gray and wife, Lauren, of Viejo Park, N.M. and Sunni O'Brien of Richmond; great-grandchildren, Jay Robert Taylor IV and Corbin Taylor of Clackamas; brothers-in-law, Richard Snyder of Leesburg, Va. and William Snyder of Prosper, Texas; and honorary son, Mauricio Dominguez of Plano, Texas. A private ceremony was held September 3, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, Richmond. Memorial contributions may be made to FeedMore or The Salvation Army.