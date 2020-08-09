O'BRIEN, Margaret Isobel, passed away on July 22, 2020, in Richmond, Va. She is survived by her sister, Greta Hutchinson and family of England; her brother, Barrie Lockwood of Spain; her daughter-in-law, Debra; and grandchildren, Connor and Caitlin of Richmond. Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Walter "Wally" O'Brien Jr.; and son, Walter "Joe" O'Brien III. Margaret was born in Penge, England, to parents, Arthur and Doris Lockwood and was the oldest of three children. Margaret earned her BFA degree in London. As a Queens Scholar, she earned her MFA degree and ARCA diploma at the Royal College of Art, London. Margaret started her career as an art director and film producer in the advertising industry. While working in London, she met her husband-to-be, Wally, and his young son, Joe. They moved to the United States and lived in the suburbs of Chicago then in New York City. Margaret worked at Sotheby's Auction House and subsequently the International Foundation for Art. In retirement, Margaret and Wally moved to Richmond to be near family. Margaret quickly became part of the local art community. She was a docent and volunteer at the VMFA, a patron of the Richmond Symphony and a member of The Women's Club. Grandma "O" enthusiastically cheered on Connor at his basketball games and regularly took Caitlin to the VMFA to explore the latest exhibits. Margaret was an artist, a talented, passionate painter whose work has been featured in individual and group exhibitions for decades. She approached a blank canvas, as she did everything in life, with the desire to create a lasting impression while enjoying the journey along the way. A private burial will take place in Hollywood Cemetery. A celebration of Margaret's life and paintings will be planned for a date in the future when we can all safely gather. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society in the name of Walter "Joe" O'Brien III. For online condolences, visit blileys.com.View online memorial
