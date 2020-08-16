O'BRIEN, Timothy Christopher, July 21, 1970 to July 29, 2020. Timothy Christopher O'Brien, 50, of Powhatan County, departed this life to be with the Lord on July 29, 2020. Tim worked for West Broad VW & Kia-Part of the Page Auto Group. He leaves behind his wife, Marie; mother, Shirley Galyen; father, Floyd O'Brien; sisters, Sheri, Rebecca and Kelly; brother, Matthew; brother-in-law, Melvin Knight (Karen); niece, Crystal; and many extended family members. At this time, services will be private, but a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Flowers may be directed to the O'Brien home, or in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Women Victims of Domestic Violence Society in Powhatan County, #804-598-5630. The family has entrusted with Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel with the arrangements.
O'BRIEN, Timothy
View online memorial