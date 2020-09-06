O'KEEFFE, MaryAnn "Cullather," of Henrico, Va., went to be with the Lord on August 25, 2020. Her husband, Daniel O'Keeffe; sister, Elizabeth "Cullather" Dagenhart; and grandson, Devan O'Keeffe, preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Dennis P. O'Keeffe (Amy), Shawn M. O'Keeffe (Sonya); daughters, Colleen O'Keeffe Sheets (Greg), Patti O'Keeffe Connolly; nine grandchildren, Daniel (Camie), Dean (Ashley), Ryan, Austin, Abby, Brendan, Cassidy, Colby and Kate; four great-grandchildren, Miles, Raleigh, McKenleigh, Skylar; her siblings, Jack Cullather (Jean, deceased), Jean Crystal (Jim), Tommy (Leigh), Danny (Vicki), Timmy (Vickie), Louise Liscio (Henry) and Kathy Hill (Andy). MaryAnn retired from banking with a branch that started as Fairfield National Bank and ended up as Wells Fargo. She was an active member of St. Paul's Catholic Church. MaryAnn was a lifetime member and charter member of Henrico Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge #4 Auxiliary. The family will receive friends Monday, September 7, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A funeral service will be held at Bliley's-Staples Mill on Tuesday, September 8, at 12 p.m. Interment to follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's Catholic Church or the Cullather Brain Tumor Quality of Life Center.