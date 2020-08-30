OVERTON, Dr. Eugene Willis, 77, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, doctor and friend, died at home on August 18, 2020, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ruth Cusworth Overton; six children, William Edward Overton, James (Jay) Cusworth Overton, Joseph (Josh) Willis Overton, David Young Overton, Emily Overton King and Robert Gordon Overton; and 11 grandchildren. Dr. Overton graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond (class of 1961), Yale University (class of 1965) and Colgate Rochester Divinity School (class of 1968). He received his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Virginia School of Medicine (class of 1971), spent the first year of his residency at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond and finished his residency at the University of Virginia as one of the first graduating classes of the new program in Family Practice. Dr. Overton practiced medicine with heart and compassion and treated the whole patient, not just the disease. From 1971 to 1973, Dr. Overton served as a doctor on active duty in the United States Navy, rising to the rank of Captain, and then in the naval reserve for 12 years. In 1976, the Overtons moved to Reston, Virginia. Dr. Overton practiced medicine in Fairfax County for the next 42 years, the majority of which were at Heritage Family Practice. Dr. Overton was a true Renaissance man-a physician, intellectual, sage, historian and athlete-and a lover of books, words, music, flowers, birds, butterflies and the Nats. Dr. Overton was laid to rest on August 21, 2020, in the Overton family plot in Lakewood Cemetery in Bowling Green, Virginia. The family hopes to hold a public memorial in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Reston Chorale, Equal Justice Initiative or Together for Tanzania (www.togetherfortanzania.org).