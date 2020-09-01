OXENHAM, Anna Brauer, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Anna was born in Richmond, Va. on October 11, 1926. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas H. Oxenham Jr.; parents, Otto C. and Christine Rosenegk Brauer; siblings, Christine B. Krausse, Elsie B. Lee, Otto C. Brauer Jr. and Elisabeth B. Jett. She is survived by her sister, June B. Smyth; her children, A. Elisabeth Oxenham, Thomas H. Oxenham III (Karen), William B. Oxenham (Mona), Laura Lee O. Viergever (Tom) and Sarah O. Allen (Griffin); "adopted" daughter, Rosa Lee Woody; "stepson," James G. Williams III (Julia); 14 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Anna graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond, Va. and Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Va. She was a math teacher at Blacksburg High School and was a substitute teacher at Collegiate School for many years. Anna had a great love for the game of tennis, beginning with being on the tennis team at Thomas Jefferson High School. She was a founding member of the Suburban Tennis League and was an active player for over 40 years. Anna was a past member of the Commonwealth Woman's Club, the Thomas Jefferson Jr. Woman's Club and the Virginia Museum Council. She was a member of the Tuckahoe Woman's Club, the Country Club of Virginia and the Richmond Bar Association Auxiliary. After her husband retired from his law practice, they became travel agents and traveled the world together. After her husband's death, Anna continued to organize trips for friends and family, the Tuckahoe Woman's Club and the law auxiliary. Anna was an active, lifelong member of St. John's United Church of Christ, where she taught Sunday school, served on a number of committees and participated in many events. One such event was the annual German Dinner with Anna being known as "the Red Cabbage Lady." Anna was an avid card player, especially bridge and tonk. She loved watching sports, especially when the Hokies played. Anna loved her extended family most of all and enjoyed spending time with them at "Finestkind," her vacation home in Virginia Beach. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, in Hollywood Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at www.reellyfeproductions.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. John's United Church of Christ Endowment Fund, 503 Stuart Circle, Richmond, Va. 23220. Arrangements are by the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.