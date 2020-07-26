PAGE, Robert Nelson, passed away on July 18, 2020, in Richmond, his home. He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Burke Page; and his parents, Charles Edmund Page Sr. and Miriam Louise Harrell Page of Richmond. Bob was the oldest. He is survived by his siblings, Miriam Elizabeth Page Kambetsis (Louis, deceased) of Norfolk, MaryAgnes Victoria Page Simmons (Richard) of Richmond and Charles Edmund "Jack" Page Jr. (Maria) of Roanoke. Bob graduated from John Marshall High School, where he was in the Corps of Cadets, commanding C Company and was First Captain of the Corps in 1960. He served in the Virginia National Guard in the Richmond Light Infantry Blues, 1/183'd Cavalry, 29th Division. Bob graduated from VCU with a bachelor's degree in English and worked for the State of Virginia in various positions during his working life. Bob had no children, but loved his nieces and nephews. They are Jennifer Page Simmons Bernard (Yannick) of Cintegabelle, France, Joseph Byron Simmons (Magili) of Salles D'Aude, France, Sarah Jane Page Klick of Roanoke and Amy Leigh Page of New York City. A quote from Robert Louis Stevenson described Bob's life: "He has achieved success who has lived well, laughed often and loved much; who has gained the respect of intelligent men and the love of little children; who has filled his niche and accomplished his task." He laughed more than he cried and his family will miss him. Funeral and interment will be private.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Page as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.